Conflux Price Hits $0.0269 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Conflux has a total market cap of $56.21 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,989.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00448449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00882982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00110555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00625399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00256226 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02750377 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,172,634.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.