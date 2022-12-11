ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for 2.9% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.69% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $979.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

