Continental Investors Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 19.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,415,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.52. The company has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

