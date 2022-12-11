Contrasting Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) & DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get DNAPrint Genomics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Syneos Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $5.21 billion 0.68 $234.83 million $2.75 12.49

Analyst Recommendations

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DNAPrint Genomics and Syneos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Syneos Health 0 6 4 0 2.40

Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $56.90, indicating a potential upside of 65.60%.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 5.31% 14.01% 5.69%

Risk and Volatility

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syneos Health beats DNAPrint Genomics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

(Get Rating)

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment also provides individual services, including product development and regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health, clinical trial diversity, biometric, and regulatory affair services. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication services; and consulting services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for DNAPrint Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNAPrint Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.