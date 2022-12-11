Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-12.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.455-3.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.30-$12.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $385.60.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $9.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.47. The company had a trading volume of 816,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.66%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

