Cordant Inc. Buys 11,577 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.2% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VTI opened at $196.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

