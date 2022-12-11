Cordant Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordant Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TIP opened at $108.43 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

