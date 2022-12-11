Cordant Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,734,000. Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFEV stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

