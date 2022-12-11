Cordant Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.