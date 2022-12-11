Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $236,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

