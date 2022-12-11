Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTRA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

