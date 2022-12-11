Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

