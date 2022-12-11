Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Analyst Recommendations for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

