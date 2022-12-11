Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.
Couchbase Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.