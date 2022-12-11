Cowen Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $175.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.25.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.