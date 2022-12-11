Craig Hallum Trims Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.43.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $391,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 38.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

