Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.