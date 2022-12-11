Credit Suisse Group Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $294.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.30.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $280.93 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.11 and a 200-day moving average of $257.93.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

