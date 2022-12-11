Critical Contrast: Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -53.23% N/A -58.23% CommScope -2.90% -87.03% 2.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 0.53 -$71.91 million ($1.29) -0.98 CommScope $8.59 billion 0.19 -$462.60 million ($1.57) -4.94

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and CommScope, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 CommScope 3 5 2 0 1.90

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus price target of $4.92, indicating a potential upside of 290.21%. CommScope has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.26%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than CommScope.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats CommScope on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, Spectrum Access System, and Comsearch products to the macro and metro cell markets. The VCN segment offers Wi-Fi and switching, distributed antenna systems, licensed and unlicensed small cells, enterprise fiber, and copper infrastructures for campuses, venues, data centers, and buildings. The Home segment provides devices and related software, and management solutions that offer residential connectivity and services to subscribers, such as digital subscriber lines, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways; and set top boxes and software that support cable, satellite, and Internet protocol television content delivery, which include digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. It offers its products and services through specialized resellers and distributors, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

