Critical Review: Better Therapeutics (BTTX) & Its Peers

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Better Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Better Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 839.60%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.65%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.74 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.37

Better Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

