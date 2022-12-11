Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $14.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00075207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00056226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00024509 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005013 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

