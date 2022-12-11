Crypto Snack 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $282,781.41 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and $282,781.41 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

