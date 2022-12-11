cVault.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.17 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.17 million and $6,385.89 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $5,617.50 or 0.33222130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

