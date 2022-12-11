Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 371 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

FANG opened at $129.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

