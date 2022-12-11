DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $1.55 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $70.40 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00124758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00222547 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057362 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,778,268 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

