DeltaFi (DELFI) Tops One Day Volume of $6,116.81

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $6,116.81 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508568 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.85 or 0.30132880 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

