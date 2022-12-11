Denbury (NYSE:DEN) PT Raised to $112.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.75.

Denbury Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DEN opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

