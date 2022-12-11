Dent Market Capitalization Tops $69.78 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Dent has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $69.78 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

