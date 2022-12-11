Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLE stock opened at €80.10 ($84.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.66. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.82 ($54.55) and a twelve month high of €82.55 ($86.89). The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

