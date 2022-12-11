Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Future (LON:FUTR) Target Price to GBX 2,621

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,852 ($34.78) to GBX 2,621 ($31.96) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,850 ($22.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.63) to GBX 2,600 ($31.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.48) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,392.75 ($29.18).

Get Future alerts:

Future Price Performance

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 1,321 ($16.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,914.49. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,940 ($48.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,373.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,593.31.

Future Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Future

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Future’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($120,721.94).

About Future

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.