dForce USD Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $207.99 million and approximately $7,610.45 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00438585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00034279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00841332 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,118.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

