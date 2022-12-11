Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Ally has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

