Digital Financial Exchange 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $73.19 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

