Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,291,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares worth $128,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHAD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 178.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

