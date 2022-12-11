Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Financial Comparison

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Modiv pays out -82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Modiv alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Modiv and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Modiv presently has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.45%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Modiv.

This table compares Modiv and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million 2.75 -$440,000.00 ($1.39) -9.59 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.13 $174.51 million $1.75 0.44

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diversified Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41% Diversified Healthcare Trust 32.35% 15.02% 6.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Modiv on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.