DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.69.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 1,456,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,704. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DTE Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

