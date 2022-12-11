DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €31.04 ($32.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €27.81 and a 200 day moving average of €27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a one year high of €39.48 ($41.56).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.