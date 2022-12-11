EAC Price Reaches $0.0732 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. EAC has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $19,044.03 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00440255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022578 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07442502 USD and is down -32.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,055.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars.

