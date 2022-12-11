Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $158.52 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 77,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

