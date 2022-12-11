Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $360.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

