Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.10% of Capital Bancorp worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 111,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $337.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8.03%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.