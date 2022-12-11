Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000. CF Bankshares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 4.16% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.60. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

