Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 197,601 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,601 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

