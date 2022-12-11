Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 1.7% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,205,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after buying an additional 435,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $75.07 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

