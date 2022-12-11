Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT Lowered to C$42.50

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Stock Performance

EMLAF stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.