Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Raised to C$5.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EQX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

