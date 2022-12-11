Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $744,462.62

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and $744,462.62 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00007967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,178.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00451924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00881240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00630206 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00260755 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,330,906 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

