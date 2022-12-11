Erste Group Bank Lowers Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) to Accumulate

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CYFWF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
About Cyfrowy Polsat
