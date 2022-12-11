Erste Group Bank Lowers Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) to Accumulate

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Cyfrowy Polsat Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYFWF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

