Ethereum Classic Trading Down 1.7% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $68.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.14 or 0.00111738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,129.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00452626 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021917 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00884646 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00626208 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00259256 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00264674 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,355,233 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
