Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 million-$15.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 50,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,188. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

