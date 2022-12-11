Fellaz Price Hits $1.43 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $240,305.62 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00008362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fellaz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $943.96 or 0.05502190 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00507218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.86 or 0.30317927 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fellaz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fellaz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.