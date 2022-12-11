Fetch.ai Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68.32 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $79.08 million and $68.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025491 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005229 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

